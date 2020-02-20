To the editor:
Since I started attending precinct caucuses I have always been amazed at how few people take advantage of this opportunity to participate in our democracy. This is the grassroots organizing unit that contributes to setting the parties’ platforms. It’s where delegates are chosen to attend endorsing conventions where party candidates are selected.
I’m concerned that with the advent of the presidential primary, voters will think that if they vote, their duty is fulfilled. This is definitely not the case. It is still so very important to gather within your community and make your voice heard. I encourage all voters to attend their precinct caucuses on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Find your caucus location at: caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us
Ruth Block
Apple Valley
