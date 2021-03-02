Joe Bergquist was hired as the city of Lakeville’s new arenas manager in November 2020.
He is in charge of operations at Ames and Hasse arenas, which offer three ice rinks for a host of youth, high school and adult hockey practices and games; figure skating; and open skating times. The arenas also host dryland events during the offseason.
Bergquist comes to the city of Lakeville after spending the past 16 years in arenas management with Ramsey County and Breezy Point Sports Inc.
With Ramsey County, he helped run 10 ice arenas with 12 sheets of ice and a field house. He managed operations of the Vadnais Sports Center and Aldrich Arena, which included scheduling 25,000 hours of ice rentals, 5,000 hours of field rentals and generating over $300,000 in dry floor events.
At Breezy Point Sports Inc., he was the general manager of a private arena with a single indoor sheet of ice, one outdoor, a 120-person dormitory and a commercial kitchen.
He has also owned and operated several businesses.
Bergquist recently took time out from his busy schedule to answer some questions for the newspaper. Following are his responses.
1) What are your past accomplishments?
At Breezy Point, I expanded the total business and revenues from $375k a year to over $1 million without the addition of any facilities or sheets of ice over my tenure. We started and operated a tournament business with 20 winter tournaments and eight summer tournaments. We took over the concession operations and increased sales, as well as a pro gift shop, and we also purchased and operated Acceleration Training Center and Skating Treadmill and Breezy Point Hockey Camps and a Junior Hockey Tier III, the Breezy Point North Stars.
At Ramsey County, I increased Vadnais Sports Center ice revenues by 15% and field revenues by 34%, bringing in additional income. We increased the entire arena system revenue by 14%, and Aldrich dry floor revenues by 340%, which was $183,000 and reduced labor expenses at the same time.
2) What are the reasons you wanted to take this position?
It is a smaller operation that allows me to be involved in all areas of the business. Ramsey County was so large that most of my time was spent behind a computer 12 hours a day. At Lakeville, I can do a little of everything I love, from interacting with employees and customers, to driving the Zamboni, doing ice maintenance, repair and maintenance of the buildings and equipment. I really love operating a business and managing the profit and loss.
3) Why do you like working in this field?
First, my love for hockey. I played youth hockey, then over the past 25 years coached everything from mites to high school. I have been involved in the administration of the game in a variety of youth and high school boards and spent 10 years as a district president with Minnesota Hockey. Working in this field allows me to be around the game I love.
Second, I appreciate the variety of the work and ability for continuous improvement. I like to fix, build and improve things. With every season comes a change. Winter is the prime ice season geared toward making and maintaining quality ice. Spring brings the maintenance and building season and summer camp season comes around and you are back to ice, but at a little slower pace and you can focus on the grounds. And then it starts all over again with the excitement of the upcoming year.
4) What are your short-term work goals?
My short-term work goals include managing the $8 million renovation project taking place at Ames Arena this year, along with a few minor improvements to Hasse Arena. Along with those contracted renovations, I hope to do a lot of upgrades on our own this off-season to include painting the lobby at Ames and installing new flooring and ceiling tiles. Both rinks are also in dire need of painting, so we hope to take advantage of the ice being out this year during the renovations and paint both rinks and the locker rooms. If there is time this summer, I hope to get the grounds spruced up as well, to go along with the new parking lot.
5) How is the current pandemic situation affecting your work? What kinds of steps are you taking to make sure people are safe?
It has been a challenge for everyone to say the least. The shutdown really hurt from a financial standpoint last year, but we are optimistic that we will recoup some of the losses with an extended youth and high school season. We have done a lot to COVID-proof the building to ensure people are safe. We have social distance barriers placed on our bleachers and on the locker room benches. We have lots of extra chairs placed in the lobbies and around the rinks for skaters to lace up, so locker rooms do not exceed social distance capacity and we have window film on the glass around the rinks with an opening for people to stand socially-distanced every six feet. We have a 10-minute entry and five-minute exit rule between groups, so they do not cross paths and we do not exceed facility capacity, and we have separate entry and exit doors. We sanitize the locker seating areas, doors and surfaces between each group and provide masks and sanitizer at all entrances. The goal is to keep the children skating and everyone safe and healthy.
6) What are your hobbies or other interests?
Ultimately my hobbies are work-related. I like to do remodeling and other types of construction projects around the house and for family members. I also try to make time for my wife Dawn who is my soulmate. We love going to concerts, games and watching sports and having cocktails together. We bought a camper and spend the weekends in the summer at the lake or at a campground. I did start playing hockey with three of my older adult children a couple of years ago but hurt my knee. I am happy just watching the Lakeville high school teams and the Minnesota Wild for my hockey fix now.
7) Do you have some fond ice rink memories in your past as a player or fan? If so, what are they? Where? Etc.
My happy rink memories include getting to raise my children at the hockey rinks. Each member of the family held some type of role at the rink and helped me be successful. While it was not always fun for them to fill in for someone’s shift or work long hours, I think they look back at their experiences in a very special way. They also got to know and work with a lot of big-name college and professional players during the camps and hang out with them at the end of the day creating some very cool and fun memories. I feel I was by far the luckiest of all as the arena industry has provided me with a rare and wonderful opportunity to influence and be a part of my children’s lives in ways that few parents get, and I am extremely grateful for that time.
8) What does it feel like to provide a service that brings so much joy to people? Why?
It is gratifying to help make people happy while they are using the rinks. There are a lot of jobs that do not bring joy to people at all, so I am one of the lucky ones. It is great to see the children who are so passionate about their sports like hockey and figure skating. It really feels like I have been able to give back to the sport I love by working in this industry.
9) Anything else?
I would like to thank the Lakeville hockey and figure skating leaders who have been so supportive and helpful during the pandemic. The people here have all been great to get to know and work with. I am excited and glad I made the move to Lakeville Arenas.
