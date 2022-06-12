The Minnesota Valley Women’s Chorale, under the direction of Judy Sagen, recently awarded a vocal scholarship to Farmington High School student, Ashlyn Cox.
Each year MVWC reviews scholarship applications from local high school senior choir members and selects one recipient.
The scholarship is intended to acknowledge the importance of the choral arts in high school and to promote lifelong choral singing.
Ashlyn is graduating from Farmington High School and plans to attend Viterbo University college to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theater. Ashlyn has been active in the arts at Farmington High School in theater, band, choir and speech. She has excelled in a vocal competitions and in musical
theater. Ashlyn is a Triple Threat finalist for the Hennepin Theater Trust Spotlight Competition.
Ashlyn wrote in her application: ”Choral music was a huge factor in finding myself. It gave me a space to relax and to slow down. Additionally singing in choir had not only taught me musical skills, but has guided me through life and opened my eyes to a bigger world.Through the pieces I’ve sung, I have been able to learn a lot about society and different cultures.”
Ashlyn’s choir director at Farmington High School is Megan Dimich. She studies voice with Nicole Marschall and Ashlyn’s parents, who are both choir directors in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District, are Jim and Megan Cox of Farmington.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.