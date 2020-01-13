The public is invited to the ARTS in Farmington visioning discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Meadowview Elementary, 6100 195th St. W., Farmington.
Farmington Community Education is hosting a the event to bring together organizations and individuals interested in building a stronger arts presence to the Farmington area.
Local artists, art supporters, creative individuals and the public are invited to share ideas.
Art can be defined as any category of painting, sculpture, photography, graphic and craft arts, music, dance, drama, literature and architecture.
The aim is for artists to work together with community organizations and create art awareness, art contests, demonstrations and art exhibits that allow artists to show and sell about their passion.
“Participants should bring their ideas, creative energy and a friend. All ages and mediums are encouraged,” said Mandy Clementz, coordinator with the Adult Enrichment and Community Program.
