The Lakeville Art Festival has record attendance during the weekend when warm temperatures and sunny weather breezed through the Lakeville Area Arts Center grounds. Best in show was Justin Hossle in woodworking. The Young at Art and community art project areas were busy during the weekend, as music, food and artist workshops were on tap.
Artistic endeavors flourish at Lakeville Art Festival
- Photos contributed by Smouse Photography
