Artist Julie Boada spent a week with Highland Elementary students Jan. 6-10 in Apple Valley. Visual arts teacher Majken Elsberry said students studied a Minnesota animal and the biome, then created paper mache sculptures of Minnesota that were inspired by Oaxacan wood sculptures of Mexico. The animal sculptures were decorated to tell the story of the animals’ habitat, environment and characteristics. Vocal music teacher Michelle Ehlers said each grade level at Highland has a week-long experience with an artist. Boada has worked with fifth grade students for the past few years. The artist in residence program is sponsored by the Highland Site Council using funds school fundraising efforts in the spring.
