The Eagan Art Festival is featuring its 2020 artists in an online slideshow connected to their web platforms that will go live June 24 and be available through July during the Artist Pandemic Perseverance Sale. Those who had planned to buy art for their home or those who are looking for a gift will be able to browse the slideshow and purchase from the artists at www.eaganartfestival.org.
This virtual shopping experience will also feature links from some festival entertainers.
Those who are looking for new ways to stay connected to the community are invited to get involved in virtual volunteerism through committee and board service by contacting director@eaganartfestival.org.
The Eagan Art Festival plans to be part of Art Block in September 2020 and the Eagan Art Festival will return June 26 and 27, 2021. People can receive updates at the website and following on social media @artineagan on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.