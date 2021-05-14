Concert of music by four living women composers at the Lakeville Area Arts Center
Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center will present the Artaria String Quartet in “She/Her/Hers,” a concert of music by four living women composers on Sunday, May 23, at 2 p.m.
This in-person and livestream Coffee Concert brings the performers together with a reduced capacity in-person audience as well as with viewers on the Arts Center’s Vimeo channel to share recent music by these four composers.
Hawa Kassé Mady Diabaté - “Tegere Tulon” (2018)
Caroline Shaw - “Entr’acte” (2011)
Libby Larsen - Quartet No. 4, “Emergence” (2015)
Jessie Montgomery - “STRUM” (2006)
Diabaté based her “Tegere Tulon” on children’s hand-clapping songs from her West African home of Mali. The four movements of her piece frame works by three American composers.
Shaw, the youngest composer to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for music, is represented by her “Entr’acte,” a modern minuet and trio inspired by the humor of Haydn.
Minnesota composer Larsen’s Quartet No. 4, subtitled “Emergence,” grew out of her environmental concerns.
Larsen writes, “Each movement is inspired by parts of the water cycle: precipitation, run off, evaporation and transpiration, condensation. Each movement also suggests an emotion: exhilaration, joy, wonder, fear, anger, grief, regret, resolve, and reverence.”
Violinist/composer Montgomery based her pizzicato “STRUM” on American folk idioms and the spirit of dance and movement, “that begins with a fleeting nostalgia and transforms into ecstatic celebration.” She performed “STRUM” with her Catalyst Quartet to celebrate the 15th annual Sphinx Competition for young Black and Hispanic classical string players.
This is the first and only concert of the 2021 COVID-curtailed 14th season of Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center, sponsored by Audrey Johnson Companies.
Concert organizer Rolf Erdahl says, “This concert could be the crown jewel of any concert series, anywhere. The four stellar musicians of Artaria performing four compelling pieces by four leading, living women composers. We are thrilled to be able to present these artists performing this program.”
Tickets for the reduced capacity LAAC live audience are $15 and $18. The concert stream is available for $10. Tickets available from the Lakeville Area Arts Center at LakevilleAreaArtsCenter.com or by phone at 952-985-4640.
The Audrey Johnson Companies is celebrating its 55th anniversary in residential and commercial real estate in Lakeville. In honor of this occasion, they are a Season Sponsor for this 14th season of the Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center.
