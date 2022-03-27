The Flint Hills Family Festival will host an ARTwalk, a pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade art program that allows area students to submit creative works to a panel of experts. Winners will have their artwork displayed in downtown St. Paul during the Flint Hills Family Festival May 31-June 4. The program, which started in 2003, is hosted by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. This year’s ARTwalk theme is “Experience Wonder Together.” Students can submit their artwork at ordway.org/festival/artwalk.
“ARTwalk is the epitome of accessible arts placemaking,” said Maia Maiden, director of arts learning and community engagement at the Ordway. “Now more than ever, young Minnesotans deserve a platform to display their creativity. I can’t wait to see the imaginative works hung in the Ordway’s windows for our community to enjoy.”
Submissions are open until April 30. Students can submit their works through their school or independently with permission from a parent or guardian.
“One of the quintessential activities of the Flint Hills Family Festival, ARTwalk is truly fit for all ages,” said Heather Rein, director of community affairs at the Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery. “I cannot think of a better backdrop for the Festival than impressive artwork made by children from our communities.”
ARTwalk is just one of dozens of free and low-cost activities planned for the Festival, including several outdoor performances such as Squonk Opera’s Hand to Hand, the stilt walking Hyjinx Stilts (formerly known as Chicks on Sticks), face painting and balloon artists. This year’s Festival will also include a wide variety of food trucks, a beer garden, and a free family dance party featuring the Twin Cities group NUNNABOVE on Friday, June 3. The festival is made possible thanks to a 22-year partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources Pine Bend refinery in Rosemount.
