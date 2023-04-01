The Flint Hills Family Festival is collecting submissions for ARTwalk, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade art contest. Six winners will receive an Amazon gift card and have their artwork featured in the Ordway’s front windows during the week of the Family Festival, May 30–June 3. ARTwalk, which started in 2003, is hosted by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Students can submit their artwork digitally via the ARTwalk webpage.
“The creativity these young artists show through the ARTwalk each year is amazing and inspiring,” said Maia Maiden, director of arts learning and community engagement at the Ordway. “We can’t wait for the submissions to start rolling in and display the winners in the Ordway’s windows for our community to enjoy.”
Submissions are open until April 14. Students can submit their final product through their school or independently with permission from a parent or guardian. Artwork can be submitted in the pre-kindergarten through second, third through fifth, sixth through ninth and 10th through 12th grade categories.
“ARTwalk is one my favorite parts of the Flint Hills Family Festival because it engages our whole community and embodies the true focus of the festival – children and the arts,” said Holli VanOverbeke, director of public affairs for Flint Hills Resources and Ordway board member.
The Flint Hills Family Festival, on June 2 and 3, will include performances from family-friendly headliners like Koo Koo Kanga Roo, the String Queens and other low-cost performances by Lightwire Theater’s The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen and The ReMINDers. This year’s Festival will also include a wide variety of food trucks, face painting and a free salsa dance party featuring Salsa del Soul on Friday, June 2. The festival is made possible by a 23-year partnership between the Ordway and Flint Hills Resources in Rosemount.
For more details about this year’s Festival, including the many artists and organizations involved, visit Ordway.org/festival.
