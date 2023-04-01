The Flint Hills Family Festival is collecting submissions for ARTwalk, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade art contest. Six winners will receive an Amazon gift card and have their artwork featured in the Ordway’s front windows during the week of the Family Festival, May 30–June 3. ARTwalk, which started in 2003, is hosted by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Students can submit their artwork digitally via the ARTwalk webpage.

“The creativity these young artists show through the ARTwalk each year is amazing and inspiring,” said Maia Maiden, director of arts learning and community engagement at the Ordway. “We can’t wait for the submissions to start rolling in and display the winners in the Ordway’s windows for our community to enjoy.”

