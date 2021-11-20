The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library began another season of student art displays at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount with a reception for the Rosemount Middle School artists Nov. 6. The students, under the guidance of art specialist, Bette Poukey, created a wide variety of art work that will be on display until Monday, Nov. 29. At the reception were (from left): John Loch, RAAC and Friends member; Josh Otis, father; Kelli Otis, mother; Makenna Otis, eighth-grade student; Bette Poukey, RMS art specialist; and Ron Hauser, Robert Trail librarian.
Art season begins at Robert Trail Library in Rosemount
- Photo submitted
