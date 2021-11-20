gen rm student art c.jpg

The Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library began another season of student art displays at the Robert Trail Library in Rosemount with a reception for the Rosemount Middle School artists Nov. 6. The students, under the guidance of art specialist, Bette Poukey, created a wide variety of art work that will be on display until Monday, Nov. 29. At the reception were (from left): John Loch, RAAC and Friends member; Josh Otis, father; Kelli Otis, mother; Makenna Otis, eighth-grade student; Bette Poukey, RMS art specialist; and Ron Hauser, Robert Trail librarian.

