The Eagan Art Festival was June 26 and 27 when hundreds of people descended on the grassy fields on the grounds of the Eagan Community Center. The theme for this year’s festival was Connecting Community, showcasing the music, performances and talents of artists in the Midwest. Along with a dozens of artist booths selling a wide range of items, a variety of food vendors were available.
