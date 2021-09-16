Eagan Art Block kicked off its third annual two-week celebration of arts, learning and community spaces at the Eagan Art House on Saturday, Sept. 11.
The estimated 100 people who attended the Kickoff Event were able to see local performers dancing, an artist putting the final touches on a new art bench and a potter throwing their next creation.
Attendees also viewed the outdoor exhibit “Momentary Certainties” throughout the grounds of the Eagan Art House. They also participated in hands-on activities that allowed for all ages and abilities to create, explore and celebrate art.
“It was an amazing event to see so much of our local talent on display, engaging with families, friends and art enthusiasts,” said Eagan Recreation Manager Tanya Mozingo.
Eagan Art Block collaborators were also onsite to share information about their organizations and upcoming Eagan Art Block events.
Eagan Art Block 2021 runs through Sept. 25 and includes many opportunities to celebrate art.
Highlighted events include:
Easter Art, Music and Food Festival at Easter Church and Preschool on Friday, Sept. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Fall Art Sale at Art Works on Saturday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Family Art Workshops at Eagan City Hall on Saturday, Sept. 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
History Meets Art at Historic Town Hall on Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Celebration of Music Featuring Torres-Pena at Glacier Hills Elementary School on Thursday, Sept. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Full event details and calendar of events can be found at eaganartblock.com.
