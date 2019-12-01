Century Middle School students organized an effort to support four families through 360 Communities’ Armful of Love program. The entire student body was involved in collecting all 42 gifts to fully sponsor the families.
Century Middle School students organized an effort to support four families through 360 Communities’ Armful of Love program. The entire student body was involved in collecting all 42 gifts to fully sponsor the families.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.