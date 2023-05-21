Five local high school students were recently selected to receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Dakota Electric Association. 

The winners are Brooke Ayano, Rosemount High School; Morgan Becker, Eagan High School; Sahasra Molleti, Eastview High School; Sneha Narra, Eastview High School, Theo Pollock, Apple Valley High School; and Tanisha Senapati, Eastview High School. 

