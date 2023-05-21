Five local high school students were recently selected to receive an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., sponsored by Dakota Electric Association.
The winners are Brooke Ayano, Rosemount High School; Morgan Becker, Eagan High School; Sahasra Molleti, Eastview High School; Sneha Narra, Eastview High School, Theo Pollock, Apple Valley High School; and Tanisha Senapati, Eastview High School.
The students will participate in the National Rural Electric Association’s annual Youth Tour, scheduled for June 13-18.
Each June, more than 1,800 high school students from around the United States travel to Washington, D.C., for the Youth Tour. The participants are selected and sponsored by their local electric cooperatives, and during the week, they learn about government and electric cooperatives. The students will have the opportunity to tour many Washington, D.C., sites, including the Smithsonian, the U.S. Capitol and the Vietnam Memorial, and they also have a chance to meet their elected officials.
“Dakota Electric is proud to sponsor local students to attend an event like the Washington, D.C., Youth Tour,” Dakota Electric President and CEO Ryan Hentges said. “At this Youth Tour, some of the nation’s brightest students gather together to have fun and learn about our government.”
A panel of judges selected students after reviewing the student applications and interviewing them.
“We have a lot of quality students in our area and our judges always have a hard time narrowing it down to just five to go on the trip,” Peggy Johnson, Dakota Electric’s community relations director, said. “We thank all the students for applying.”
Each January, Dakota Electric makes applications available for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors to apply for the Youth Tour. Students wanting more information can visit www.dakotaelectric.com, then select community and education programs.
