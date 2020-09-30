Minnesota Alliance With Youth recently announced Apple Valley High School and Eastview High School students who been selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council, representing Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District.
The students are AVHS student Isabelle Wong and EVHS students Rhea Rajvansh and Sahasra Molleti.
Wong has been involved in politics since interning with former Rep. Erin Maye Quade in 2017 when she was 14. From there, she continued to intern for politicians and campaigns as well as becoming involved with her school district’s legislative advisory council. After many meetings with grown adults, Wong decided to join her own kind when she began to organize with MN Youth Climate Strike as the logistics director. Her goal has always been to ensure justice prevails and oppressed voices are heard. When she’s not on Zoom calls, meetings or at school, Wong enjoys fencing, theater and most of all talking to her friends or family over Boba.
Rajvansh joined the Minnesota Youth Council because she wanted to see more youth representation on issues that directly impact youth. She is passionate on issues such as women’s rights, mental health, and climate change. Outside of Youth Council, Rajvansh enjoys debate/speech, traveling, and running.
Sahasra enjoys participating in a wide variety of activities such as volleyball, student council, debate, and more. She is passionate about women’s rights, increasing education opportunities, helping the homeless, and taking care of the environment.
