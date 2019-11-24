Owen Tonn, a senior at Rosemount High School, was honored as a recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the Minnesota Association of Townships at its annual banquet Nov. 23 in Mankato.
Owen is the son of Brian and Lisa Tonn of Apple Valley.
Owen is involved with choir, Trap shooting, DECA, and the Bee Club whose mission it is to protect the environment and the bee population. He plans to pursue a career in information technology.
“It is a privilege for the Minnesota Association of Townships to assist Owen by awarding this scholarship,” said David Hann, MAT executive director. “Our state and nation face many challenges and we need young leaders like Owen to be prepared to take them on. We wish him great success in pursuit of his educational goals and in the future.”
The MAT scholarship is awarded to six students each year. It is open to all juniors attending a Minnesota public, private, or parochial high school or a home study program.
This year students wrote an essay on the subject of “The Sense of the Census: Rural Representation at Risk,” the theme of the Minnesota Association of Township’s 2019 Annual Conference.
This year’s winning essays appear on the MAT website.
The 2020 question will be released to schools in December 2019, and next year’s applications be available on the MAT website, www.mntownships.org.
