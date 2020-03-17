Some area restaurants are offering free meals, with a special intent to serve children and seniors, during the COVID-19 crisis.
A sampling of the eateries doing this are:
Apple Valley
Rascal’s – For children who need lunch, starting Tuesday will have Free boxed lunches for children started Tuesday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last. Choice of sandwich, apple sauce, chips and dessert. Call 952-431-7777 during those hours to arrange.
“We are happy to be a part of this wonderful town and to support our ‘Valley’ community,” they said on Twitter.
VIVO launched “Feeding SOULS South of the River,” a collaborative effort between the faith community and local restaurants that will provide meals to isolated, at-risk seniors. Vivo started on Tuesday, delivering lunches six days a week, partnering with Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville. More restaurant and church partnerships will be joining the effort, Vivo said in a Twitter post. For more information about the program, contact us at community@vivomn.com.
Burnsville
Mediterranean Cruise Cafe started on Monday offering children free lunches that were available for pick-up or delivery by calling 952-641-6222.
“As things continue to change we also continue to find ways to support the community and each other,” the restaurant said in a Twitter post. “Feel free to reach out to us if there is anything else we can do. We will get through this together.”
Farmington
Bourbon Butcher started on Tuesday offering free boxed lunches during normal business hours for any child that needs one. People are asked to call to set up a lunch at 651-344-7600. The restaurant is also serving as a canned food or other supplies drop off for the Farmington Food Shelf for the next few weeks.
Rosemount
Suzie’s Kitchen is offering free lunch for children. Contact the restaurant at 651-322-8393.
Las Tortillas started on Monday offering a free, no questions asked, children’s taco meal for families in need. Ages 5-12 will be served 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with no additional purchase through March 20.
“With everything going on in our community and the country right now, we feel that it is our social responsibility and privilege to get involved and help out wherever we can,” the restaurant said in a Twitter post. “We ourselves have school aged children as well as many of the members on our team. We understand the hardships many families in our community are facing right now and we are honored to do our part in taking at least one concern off your plate.
“As a small business we are also feeling the affects of this global situation,” they said. “We appreciate any and all customers willing to help us stay afloat during this time by coming in to the restaurant or ordering online” or making gift card purchases.
