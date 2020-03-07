Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan recently announced two Dakota County residents have been appointed to the Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Board.
Apple Valley resident Robert Marsh was reappointed to the board. His term became effective March 2 and expires Jan. 1, 2024.
Joe Hobot, of Lakeville, was also reappointed to the board. His term became effective on March 2 and expires Jan. 1, 2024.
The Minnesota Job Skills Partnership Board administers the Job Skills Partnership grant programs, bringing together employers with specific training needs with educational or other nonprofit institutions that can design programs to meet those needs. The board provides grants to educational institutions and other nonprofit organizations for the purpose of training workers. The board also administers the state’s Dislocated Worker Program.
