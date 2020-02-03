The St. Paul Area Association of Realtors held its annual 2020 Winter Social on Jan. 9 at the St. Paul Hotel when awards were won by Realtors with local ties.
Tony Maurer, branch vice president of Coldwell Banker Burnet, Lakeville, won the 2019 William Tschohl/James Stanton Distinguished Service Award.
Patti Jo Fitzpatrick, a broker associate with Edina Realty and formerly a longtime office assistant in Apple Valley, was named the 2019 Realtor of the Year.
Maurer grew up in the real estate business, as his family operated custom home design, building and development firm.
He was president of the Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors (2009) and also served as president of SPAAR in 2010. Maurer has played roles in developing SPAAR and has been involved with just about every SPAAR committee, including the Board of Directors, RPAC and as the Professionalism Committee chair.
When not busy at the office or with committees, he is dedicated to his wife, Kara, and family and friends.
He is an ardent community supporter serving for multiple years on the Eastview Athletic Association-Lacrosse Board of Directors.
Maurer received the award for his outstanding contributions and service to the real estate industry and local community.
The award was named for Bill Tschohl, an Apple Valley resident and retired Realtor who previously received the Southern Twin Cities Association of Realtors version of the award in 2003 and 2007. After that time the award carried his name along with James Stanton’s when STCAR merged with SPAAR in 2011. Jim Stanton died in 2017. His daughter Colleen Ratzlaff LaBeau of ReMax Advantage, Lakeville, was present for the presentation of the award.
Fitzpatrick, in addition to working in Apple Valley, spent time in the Edina Realty Highland, Roseville and Minnetonka offices.
She resigned a management position to fulfill her goal of becoming SPAAR president in 2019.
Fitzpatrick has served on more than 15 SPAAR committees as well as chairing the state convention committee and serving as a national director.
More than 200 Realtors, guests and staff attended the event to honor outgoing president Fitzpatrick and the installation of new 2020 president Patrick Ruble of Coldwell Banker Burnet, Highland Park, St. Paul.
Other 2020 officers are Tracy Baglio, president elect; Mark Mason, treasurer, and Brian Lawrence, Enrique Ramos and Robbie Grossman as directors.
Among the many guests at the event were Chris Galler, formerly of Farmington, CEO of the Minnesota Association of Realtors, and Linda Rogers, branch vice president CBBurnet, Eden Prairie. Rogers previously held that position at CBBurnet, Eagan, and will be installed as president of the Minneapolis Association of Realtors.
Also present were Rich and Kay Hanson of CBBurnet, Eagan, and Richard Tucker, vice president CBBurnet, Lakeville; Tschohl, a former agent with CBBurnet, Eagan, and Ratzlaff LaBeau.
SPAAR has 7,100 members with over 2,000 from the southern suburbs.
