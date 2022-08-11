Longtime leader at Lighthouse Christian Church aims to expand his reach
In the years since the Rev. Bill Goodwin arrived at Lighthouse Christian Church in 2004, its has been one of the most active churches in the south metro in terms of its community outreach.
That has included large block parties, organizing fun community events, hosting leadership events, and helping out people in need in Rosemount and around the world.
Goodwin has been a guiding force behind these activities, as he’s been the church’s lead pastor since March 2006.
It was a difficult decision, but Goodwin stepped down from his position this month in order to embark on a new adventure providing leadership development for ministry leaders through the International Ministerial Fellowship and through his own company, Priority Living Minnesota, providing professional development for people in business, nonprofit organizations, and schools around the country.
Goodwin took some time out recently to answer a few questions for the newspaper. Following are his responses.
What have been the accomplishments of the church in your time there?
Over the years Lighthouse hosted 14 very large Family Block Parties after Rosemount’s Leprechaun Days Parade, and many years of hosting the Bathtub Races during Leprechaun Days. It is in its 10 year of Sharing Christmas Giving Events serving families at Christmas time in partnership with Toys4Tots. There have also been many concerts and special events at the church.
Lighthouse congregation updated and refreshed the building in 2019 with a major capital campaign. This included new restrooms, lobby and parking lot.
Lighthouse opened Explorer’s Christian Child Center in 2012 and has served families for 10 years.
In 2013, I worked with Tom Meaden, former store director of Cub foods, to co-chair OneRosemount Feeding Families where over 1,500 community volunteers did a mobile-pack event to fill a container of a rice meal for the Dominican Republic.
Talk about the decision to leave. What went into it?
It is bittersweet leaving the Lighthouse family. The timing feels right for Lighthouse to establish new leadership for the future and it’s time for me to take on new challenges and opportunities on a local, national and even international scale. I will be serving in new roles including as pastor of development with International Ministerial Fellowship (IMF) providing support and leadership training for pastors and chaplains around the country. In addition, I have been on the Maxwell Leadership Team with my mentor John C. Maxwell who is a world-renown leadership expert and best selling author for the past 18 months.
In June 2021, I founded Goodwin Enterprises LLC, which is doing business as Priority Living of Minnesota. Priority Living of MN is a leadership development company where I provide values-based leadership training and professional development for for-profit businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, and churches. I do a variety of speaking, coaching and training focusing on adding value and equipping leaders. When a business wants to get from here to there and are not sure the steps to get there, that’s where I come in. As a strategic thinker and problem solver I work with teams by bringing encouragement and proven processes that gets results.
Who will be taking over as lead pastor? Do you feel that the church is in a good place? What do you think the church can still accomplish in the short and long term?
Lighthouse will be well cared for in my absence. Our spiritual elders have commissioned and appointed an interim lead team of five people to consisting of Phillip Brown, Steve Swanson, Caroljean Kulla, and Paul and Evelyn Mutebi. A Call Committee has been form to work a process to prayerfully determine the next lead pastor to serve Lighthouse and the community in the future.
Lighthouse is an amazing and caring church family. For anyone looking for a medium size church that is alive with the presence of the Lord, I encourage you to visit.
Explain what your new venture involves. What has been your background in working in the area? What expectations do you have for it?
John Maxwell teaches, “Everything rises and falls on leadership.” I have been equipping leaders for 30 years in the churches where I have served including Hosanna in Lakeville and Community Church of Joy in Glendale, Arizona, prior to coming to Lighthouse.
Through my relationship with high-capacity leaders on the Maxwell Leadership Team, I am equipped and ready to make a difference on a broader scale.
Are you going to continue to be involved in local groups? If so, which ones have you been a part of and will carry on?
I reached out to Rosemount leaders back in 2007 to meet monthly and be proactive around proving a safe environment for children and youth in Rosemount. That group continues today called OneRosemount and is led by our mayor and includes principals of schools, city government, faith communities, and other Rosemount leaders. That group has been so life giving to me over the years.
I will continue to be a Rotarian in Lakeville Rotary.
Anything else?
In addition, Priority Living will be hosting Live2Lead, a leadership development and personal growth seminar at Brackett’s Crossing on Thursday, Oct. 27, that is open to the public. This is a simulcast event and speakers include: John C. Maxwell, Patrick Lencioni, Eric Thomas, Tim Elmore and more. Details and tickets can be found at: prioritylivingmn.com/events.
For more information about Priority Living services, go to the website prioritylivingmn.com.
I absolutely love being involved in Rosemount and watching the city grow over the years. I believe the best is yet to come for Lighthouse Church and the city of Rosemount.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
