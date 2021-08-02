DFL members of the Minnesota House of Representatives and the Minnesota Senate sent a letter to board members of the Dakota Electric Association on July 21, urging them to vote against a plan to sell the Coal Creek Power Plant and keep it operational.
The decision on the sale was slated to occur at the Dakota Electric Association’s board meeting on Thursday after this edition went to press.
The legislators, led by Rep. Liz Reyer, DFL-Eagan, expressed concerns about a lack of transparency ahead of the proposed sale, the cost of coal energy and climate impacts.
“As supporters of clean and sustainable energy, we welcomed the news from May 2020 when Great River Energy announced it would close the Coal Creek Power Plant,” wrote the legislators, who represent portions of Dakota Electric’s service area. “We are facing a devastating climate emergency. Retiring the plant and investing in clean sources of energy would help move us forward. Selling the plant and keeping it operating is a grave step backward.”
The letter’s signatories include Reyer, Rep. Sandy Masin, DFL-Eagan; Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville; Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield; Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville; Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL- Apple Valley; Sen. Matt Klein, DFL-Mendota Heights; and Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville.
