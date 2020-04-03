On March 24, the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council Board awarded $848,046 to 94 organizations/projects in the second round of its fiscal year 2020 Arts Project Support grant program.
The Arts Project Support projects chosen will provide arts events and programs for Minnesotans of all ages to experience and enjoy arts in a variety of disciplines and at venues across the region. From theater productions to camps to classes and more, the Arts Project Support grants provide quality engagement with the arts at a variety of entry points.
The Arts Project Support grant program is made possible with funds from the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund of the Legacy Amendment.
These applications were written and submitted in December 2019 before COVID-19 was a reality. MRAC always allows project changes for timelines and activities in funded projects and applicant groups can seek such changes if necessary because of the global health situation or other realities.
Following are the Dakota County organizations that were awarded funds.
Caponi Art Park, $10,000, www.caponiartpark.org. Funding for the 2020 Summer Performance Series, three immersive performance/experiences that take place June - August 2020 in the park’s Theater in the Woods Amphitheater in Eagan.
Chamber Music Lakeville, $3,720. Funding for the last two concerts of the 2020 series of four Coffee Concerts at the Lakeville Area Arts Center on April 5 and June 7.
City of Hastings, $7,000, www.hastingsmn.gov. Funding for Performances in the Park in Hastings from June through September 2020.
City of West St Paul, $10,000, www.wspmn.gov. Funding for a new art park in West St. Paul during summer 2020. The city has a small park at the corner of Oakdale and Butler that is currently empty. A lack of funding has kept anything except a basic sidewalk and bench from happening there. The City is pursuing ideas to make this a park that encourages and sparks art, a place where art can flourish. The city hopes to bring the community together to create a mosaic column in the art park to begin creating an atmosphere that encourages creativity.
International Festival of Burnsville, $9,800, www.intlfestburnsville.org. Funding for International Festival of Burnsville featuring an indoor art exhibit with interactive global cultural display booths in conjunction with outdoor activities showcasing a parade of flags, onstage traditional cultural attire and entertainment from established and emerging Minnesota artists, and an array of ethnic foods and family arts activities. The festival is held in July 2020 at Nicollet Commons Park and adjacent Ames Center in Burnsville.
Rosemount Area Arts Council, $10,000, www.rosemountarts.com. Funding for ArtBlast 2020, a nine-day celebration of the arts, in Rosemount during June 2020.
Velvet Tones, $5,000, http://www.velvettones.org. Funding for eight vocal performances for groups with limited arts access. The performances will take place in the greater metropolitan area between April and June 2020.
