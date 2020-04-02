To the editor:
In response to the article “There will be like zero income: How the coronavirus is crushing Minnesota’s private bus companies.”
One major question was never addressed in the article is are these bus companies paying all of their drivers during this stay at home time or just select office personnel? If the answer to that question is any part of “no,” then why should the taxpayers be subsidizing a private business. When I was driving school bus for Schmitty & Sons the standard rule was if you’re not driving you’re not getting paid and if you miss a day of driving during a pay period you loose your dollar-an-hour bonus for the entire pay period.
Our school district taxes are high enough and many of us are also not receiving any employment income during this time however we still are expected to pay our mortgages and other bills. What are the school districts, like Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, doing? They are operating their own bus service and their entire pay and benefit structure is very different.
Another question would be what are the school districts doing with all of there support personnel, from the janitor to the superintendents. Are they all continuing to be paid even if they are not working?
Jack Boote
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.