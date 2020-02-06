To the editor:
The Lakeville Knights of Columbus have done it again! They start off 2020 by serving a lasagna dinner to area senior citizens at the Senior Center building. There is no charge and no questions asked about church affiliation. This is just part of their mission to serve their community. It is much appreciated. They often are assisted by youth from their families or from Scout groups. What a great way to show how important it is to show their faith by serving others. Thank you to all the Knights of Columbus.
Dave and Louise
Anderson
Lakeville
