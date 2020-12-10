To the editor:

The appointment of a new mayor in Apple Valley will leave a vacancy on the City Council. Linda Garrett-Johnson should be the appointee for the vacant council seat. She nearly won a seat outright in the recent election, and was clearly favored ahead of any of the other non-winning candidates. Not every appointment outside of an election is accompanied by such a timely and clear directive by voters; we are fortunate the time to have a vetted and voted upon choice. I trust the Apple Valley City Council will do the right thing in appointing her.

Craig Long

Apple Valley

