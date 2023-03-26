The District 196 Communications Department is accepting applications through April 30 for three at-large citizen positions on the district’s Legislative Advisory Council.
Applicants should have some experience or interest in government affairs lobbying and/or the legislative process. The terms of all three positions are for two years beginning July 1, 2023.
The purpose of the Legislative Advisory Council is to increase citizen participation in the legislative process and community understanding of legislative issues and how they impact District 196. The council’s role is to help develop the district’s legislative priorities and advocate for them, review legislative suggestions and provide input to the administration and School Board regarding proposed legislation.
The council has at least four regular meetings during the school year, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and schedules special individual and group meetings with legislators at other times, including an annual District 196 Day at the Capitol.
Legislative Advisory Council membership consists of seven citizen members, five high school students and one representative from each of the eight other district advisory councils who are appointed to the LAC annually by their council. The superintendent, communications department staff and three School Board members serve as ex-officio members. The group is a nonpartisan council and members are expected to maintain neutrality regarding party politics.
People interested in being considered for Legislative Advisory Council membership must apply by April 30. The application is available at District196.org by searching “Application to Serve on the Legislative Advisory Council” or by calling 651-423-7775. Completed applications should be emailed to tony.taschner@district196.org or mailed to Independent School District 196, Director of Communications, 3455 153rd Street W., Rosemount, MN 55068.
