Parents and guardians in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan Public Schools interested in becoming involved in districtwide conversations regarding curriculum, instruction and assessment are encouraged to apply for membership on the district’s Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council.
Applications for six open positions (two elementary, one middle school and three highs schools) will be accepted through May 3 from parents/guardians with children attending specific schools in the 2022-23 school year.
The terms for all six positions are three years beginning July 1.
The purpose of the CIAC is to ensure active community participation in all phases of planning and improving the instruction and curriculum aligning with state graduation standards. The CIAC also recommends to the School Board districtwide education standards, assessments and program evaluations.
The council is made up of 16 parent/guardian/community representatives, eight district employees, five high school students, a Native American Parent Advisory Council member, Equity Advisory Council member and District Office staff.
The CIAC meets up to four times during the school year, usually on Mondays from 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., and members may serve on curriculum review committees that meet occasionally during the day.
CIAC parent membership is determined, in part, by the grade level of children attending District 196 schools and geographic representation within the district. The six open positions include:
• Two parents/guardians with a child attending East Lake, Parkview, Red Pine, Rosemount or Shannon Park elementary schools;
• One parent/guardian with a child attending Falcon Ridge or Scott Highlands middle schools;
• One parent/guardian with a child attending Eastview High School or the School of Environmental Studies;
• One parent/guardian with a child attending Rosemount High School, and
• One parent/guardian with a child attending Apple Valley High School.
CIAC members may apply to serve a second, three-year term, but appointment to a second term is not guaranteed.
Parents who are eligible for and interested in one of the six open CIAC positions must submit an application by May 3 to be considered. The application is available at District196.org by searing “Application to Serve on the Curriculum and Instruction Advisory Council” or by calling 651-423-7885. Completed applications should be sent to Independent School District 196, Teaching and Learning Department, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or faxed to 651-423-7897.
