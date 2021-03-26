District 196 residents are invited to apply for membership on the district’s Budget Advisory Council.
The district is accepting applications through April 30 for four parent/guardian/resident positions for three-year terms beginning July 1, 2021.
The purpose of the BAC is to ensure active community participation in and enhanced community understanding of the district’s budget planning process, and to provide input to the School Board and administration on budget plans that support district goals, policies and initiatives.
The BAC includes at least seven parent/guardian/resident members, three district employees and District Office staff. All members should generally have, but are not required to have, some expertise, understanding and/or background in financial matters and budgeting (e.g. accounting, banking). The BAC meets four to six times during the school year, usually from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Interested District 196 residents are invited to apply by April 30. The application is available at www.District196.org by searching for “Budget Advisory Council application” or by calling 651-423-7715. Completed applications should be mailed to Independent School District 196, Director of Finance and Operations, 3455 153rd Street W., Rosemount, MN 55068, or emailed to stephanie.rudie@district196.org.
