Apple Valley city officials accepted a Minnesota GreenStep Cities “Step Level 5” award of recognition at the Oct. 27 City Council meeting. Diana McKeown, a representative from the Great Plains Institute and Minnesota Pollution Control Agency presented the award. The city garnered the Step 5 award in 2021 but postponed a formal recognition due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The city achieved Step Level 5 again in 2022. “The GreenSteps Cities program helps cities achieve their sustainability and quality-of-life goals. The city of Apple Valley has participated in the GreenSteps program for a number of years, earning its Step 1 Recognition in 2011. The program provides best practices and actions for cities to take to achieve those best practice objectives. As cities take more actions achieving best practices, they receive ‘step’ recognitions, with Step 5 being the highest in the current program,” according to the Oct. 27 city report. “The GreenStep Cities program includes 29 best practices. These practices are divided into larger categories of Buildings and Lighting, Land Use, Transportation, Environmental Management, and Resilient Economic and Community Development. There are approximately 175 unique actions spread across the 29 best practices. In order to achieve a Step 5 Recognition, the city had to implement at least 16 best practices, complete a select group of high-impact actions, measure and report a minimum number of core metrics, and demonstrate improvements on three eligible metrics measured from one year to another.”
