Bryson Flake, son of Maury and Lisa Flake and a junior at Apple Valley High School, earned the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Bryson said he is “very grateful for his many wonderful teachers, counselors, administrators, and mentors in District 196 who prepared him well for this achievement.”
Fewer than half of 1% of students who take the ACT earn a top score. In the U.S. high school graduating class of 2020, only 5,579 out of 1.67 million students who took the ACT earned a top composite score of 36.
The ACT consists of tests in English, mathematics, reading and science, each scored on a scale of 1-36. A student’s composite score is the average of the four test scores. The score for ACT’s optional writing test is reported separately and is not included within the ACT composite score.
