Mary Birtzer has made more than 130 so far
In the midst of a worldwide health crisis where everyone is affected in some way, volunteers step up in times of need.
One such volunteer is an Apple Valley woman named Mary Birtzer.
Birtzer has rolled up her sleeves and is making protective masks for health care workers who face safety challenges every day.
A longtime volunteer, Birtzer uses her sewing talents to assemble and make masks from her home.
Birtzer said she was thinking of how she could help people and realized others were pitching in and making masks.
She already had the raw materials at home and thought: “I can do this!”
To learn how to make the masks, Birtzer watched an online video with specific guidelines on making the masks. A specific type of material has to be used on the inside and outside of the masks. She also got creative with the fabric and used elastic loops or ties to hold the masks in place.
Then she was ready to sew.
“The first ones I made from start to finish, then I realized it was more efficient to put them together in assembly line fashion,” she said.
“The fabric had to be washed first which I had already done. Then I cut the fabric into the mask shapes. Next I sewed the fronts and backs of the masks together, attached the elastic ties, ironed them all at once, then back to the machine to finish off the sewing,” she said. “It took me less time this way.”
Birtzer began making masks more than two weeks ago and has more than 130 masks made. She has been donating them to a drop off point, a nearby church or hospital.
Birtzer, who has family in Rosemount, also mentioned that there are quilting groups making masks for nursing homes. She has also been asked to make some masks for a veterinary clinic since many veterinarians donated their surgical masks to the medical community.
Her daughter-in-law likened her to Rosie The Riveter the inspirational figure that encouraged people to do their best to help out during tough times.
“It’s not difficult to help. If you have scraps of fabric you can make masks, or you can choose to donate the materials,” Birtzer said. “If a bunch of masks are needed, I’m going to help.
“God has given me the ability and this is a necessity right now,” she said. “I can do this!”
