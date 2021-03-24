An Apple Valley woman has died after car crash in northern Minnesota, Monday, March 23. 

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Angela Marie Severson, 35, of Pierre, South Dakota, was driving northbound in a 1998 Chevrolet Blazer on Highway 23 near County Road 8 in Clear Creek in Carlton County. Jennifer Lynn Bokusky, 36, of Apple Valley was a passenger in the Blazer. 

At 6:17 p.m. the Blazer left the roadway, rolled and "impacted a tree"," the State Patrol said. Severson and Bokusky were pronounced dead at the scene. The two women were not wearing seat belts and it's unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash. 

