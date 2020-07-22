The Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting at Green Lotus Yoga and Healing Center on Friday, July 17.
The event was the chamber’s first ribbon cutting since early March, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Green Lotus Yoga and Healing Center is located in a recently constructed building on the corner of Pilot Knob Road and 160th Street across the parking lot from Target, almost behind Think Bank.
“This first ribbon cutting felt like a rainbow finding its bright colors appearing after a long storm, or the ribbon cutting seemed almost like a new wild flower appearing soon after a forest fire. (Owner) Tania (Stephens) has brought much needed healing at a perfect time to our community, right when we all need healing and stress reduction the most,” Chamber President Ed Kearney said.
Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland offered remarks, saying Green Lotus is a place where people can come to heal and she’s grateful to Stephens for investing and believing in the community.
The chamber hired Ellickson Photography of Apple Valley to take drone footage of the event in order to accommodate proper social-distancing by taking the photo from above.
Stephens was a customer of Green Lotus for over a decade before starting her own location, one of six in the metro region. Started in 2007 by co-founders Marcia Appel and Merry Beth Freienmuth, they offer yoga, infrared sauna, nutrition, skin and facials, acupuncture, spa packages, reiki, pilates mediation, life coaching and other services.
Appel and Stephens also spoke before the ribbon was cut. More information about Green Lotus Yoga and Healing Center can be found at www.greenlotusyogactr.com.
