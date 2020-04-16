Apple Valley city officials are waiving fees related to delinquent utility accounts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
City staff told the City Council during the April 9 workshop that they were seeking direction on proceeding with the certification of delinquent accounts and waiving late fees for utility bill delinquencies during the emergency declaration period.
Finance Director Ron Hedberg said the city certifies delinquent accounts twice a year to the county, which become a lien on those properties. The city was in the process of the first of the year certification for delinquent accounts when COVID-19 began to affect Minnesota in March.
The payment deadline for determining delinquent status was in late March and this begins the process of bringing the list of delinquent accounts forward to the City Council for action on setting which accounts would be certified for collection. At the time the list included about 530 accounts totaling $130,000, which is typical for each certification cycle. A $50 certification fee is added to the amounts to be certified when the delinquent list is created, according to Hedberg.
Hedberg said the city received a number of frustrated calls from customers regarding payment arrangements to avoid the fee and other arrangements to avoid the certification process.
“Nearly all of them stated a financial hardship due to a loss of jobs or a loss of work hours,” he said.
The City Council was given three options with how to handle the certification process. The first was to continue with the certification process and follow past practice. The second was to suspend the current certification process until the fall and the last option would be to continue the certification process without imposing the certification fees.
An April 9 city report noted that a disadvantage for the second option is that it would cause a delay in the amounts becoming a lien on the property, which would “make them more at risk for future collection.”
“This also results in collection problems if the property is sold and a delinquent account existed,” the report said.
The report said the third option would give customers some relief and additionally if the delinquent amount was not paid within 30 days following a public hearing, it would be certified to the county for collection with the 2021 property taxes.
“By continuing the certification process it still would still secure the collection of amounts for past utility consumption but would forgo the fees generating by the certification fee, this fee is approximately $26,000 for each certification process,” the report said.
The report said the city has also gotten requests for extending payment deadlines while customers deal with the impacts of business closures and job losses. An option was following the example of Dakota Electric Association and other metro cities, including Eagan and Rosemount, in waiving late fees through the emergency period.
“The budget impact of waiving the certification fee is approximately $26,000 and the impact of waiving late fee for the coming three months would be approximately $22,500. Total annual utility revenues are approximately $13 million per year,” the city said.
Council Member Tom Goodwin said he wanted to join the group that was giving some waivers and “a pass on some of these things.”
“I just think this is a very tough situation and that we should go along with some key reductions or just passing on it for at least a few months,” he said.
Council Member Clint Hooppaw suggested waiving late fees for three months and continue the first of the year certification process without imposing the certification fee.
“I think that strikes a really good balance of providing some relief but also protecting future repayment of services delivered,” he said. “Really the certification tax process puts us in a pretty good position as well as the payer of those utilities to stretch out that payment due date a little further without all the accounts going to collections.”
Mayor Mary Hamann-Roland, and council members Ruth Grendahl, John Bergman and Goodwin agreed with moving forward with Hooppaw’s suggestion.
Patty Dexter can be reached at patty.dexter@ecm-inc.com.
