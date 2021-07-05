The Apple Valley Freedom Days Parade turned up the heat along with the temperatures Sunday afternoon on the Fourth of July. Temperatures above 90 degrees and gusty wind didn't deter thousands from turning out on the streets to view the parade, which included Apple Valley and Eastview high schools bands, cheer groups, city organizations and businesses. Later in the evening, Freedom Days was capped off with a fireworks show from Johnny Cake Ridge Park. 

