Level 1 and Level 2 of the Apple Valley Transit Station Ramp at at 15450 Cedar Ave. are scheduled to reopen for parking on Monday, Dec. 16. Level 3 is scheduled to open on Dec. 23 and Level 4 shortly thereafter with Level 5 opening early in 2020.
All access to the ramp will be at the east entrance and flaggers will be directing traffic. Once Level 1 and Level 2 are full during the first week, “ramp full” signage will be displayed at the east entrance.
Customers are advised that contractors are completing work within the ramp and should take note of the following:
• Elevators are not expected to be operational in the ramp until February.
• There will be ample ADA spots available in surface lots outside the ramp as well as on Level 1 and Level 2.
• Contractors may need to block certain parking areas within the ramp as work is completed.
Once all levels of the ramp are open, a temporary lot east of the ramp will close. When the first four levels are open, riders of Route 475 and 480 will be notified of the date that boarding will move from Old Apple Valley Station on Gaslight Drive back to the main Apple Valley Transit Station.
“We’re pleased that the ramp will begin opening in December as planned,” said MVTA Transportation Director Samantha Porter. “Work crews have experienced some challenging weather.”
The ramp expansion project began in June and has required customers to park in overflow and temporary lots near the parking ramp.
In addition to the parking ramp expansion that includes about 350 additional parking spaces at AVTS, the construction will provide a variety of other improvements, including:
• Adding a second elevator at the ramp.
• Energy-efficient LED lighting.
• Accessibility improvements on existing levels at the main entrance.
• A modern façade on the AVTS ramp.
• Additional security cameras to improve public safety.
Expansion of Apple Valley Transit Station has been sought in recent years. Of the largest bus park and ride facilities in the metro area, Apple Valley routinely has the highest percentage of parking space use and frequently is at or over capacity.
“We appreciate customers’ patience during the construction period and we’re happy they will soon be able to take advantage of the needed expansion at the ramp,” said MVTA Public Information Manager Richard Crawford.
