A 16-year-old Apple Valley teen died after an all-terrain vehicle rolled in a field in Crow Wing County, Nov. 25.
The Brainerd Dispatch reports that two ATVS, each carrying two people, were traveling in a field on the west side of County Road 142, east of Brainerd, before the crash happened at 3:43 p.m. A 2009 Yamaha Grizzly ATV, carrying two Apple Valley residents, ages 16 and 18, rolled after hitting a valley as it was traveling east across the field.
The newspaper identified the 18-year-old as Tashaud Nelson, who was airlifted to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with serious injuries. The 16-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. The newspaper's report says her name was withheld by authorities pending family notification. Nelson and the girl had been visiting family in the area.
