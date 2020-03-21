The city of Apple Valley has suspended installation of new water meters through its replacement program in response to COVID-19.
As of March 17, the city suspended program until further notice, according to the city’s website.
“The city of Apple Valley will provide updates on the status of the water meter replacement program through the city’s website as they become available. The city will notify residents when the program is restarted later this spring or summer,” the site said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.