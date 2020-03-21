apple valley water meter 1 2018
From left, the progression of oldest to newest water meters that have been used and will be used in Apple Valley. The meter on the left was part of a citywide replacement project in the 1990s and the middle water meter has been used in recent years to replace the older meters. The meter on the right is the one being used as part of the newest installation project.

 Photo by Patty Dexter

The city of Apple Valley has suspended installation of new water meters through its replacement program in response to COVID-19.

As of March 17, the city suspended program until further notice, according to the city’s website.

“The city of Apple Valley will provide updates on the status of the water meter replacement program through the city’s website as they become available. The city will notify residents when the program is restarted later this spring or summer,” the site said.

