Apple Valley High School choir students had the chance to perform at Carnegie Hall on April 9.
AVHS choral directors Joel Beyer and Reid Larsen led a group of 48, including 37 AVHS students during a trip to New York City April 6-10. During their time in New York, the group participated in several activities, in addition to performing at Carnegie Hall, including a walking tour of the Midtown area, a bus tour of Manhattan, dinner in Little Italy, a tour of Radio City Music Hall, seeing the musical “Wicked and a dinner and dancing boat cruise on the Hudson and East rivers, Beyer said.
“It was a wonderful experience again. The kids are never ready to leave and always wanting to go back. I personally love sharing a city I love and frequently visit with my students,” he said.
Beyer said the Carnegie Hall concert featured 190 singers from seven different choirs. The performance featured “The Cry of Jeremiah” by composer and conductor Rosephanye Powell. The conductor of the Carnegie rehearsals and performance was D’Walla Simmons-Burke.
“The concert was fantastic. It was really powerful and moving work, made even more powerful by the composer supplying the narration. D’Walla Simmons-Burke was an inspiring and skilled conductor who produced a very fine product with the choir. In my estimation, it was the best of the six times I have had singers involved in MidAmerica Production concerts at Carnegie,” he said.
AVHS choirs have performed at Carnegie Hall in 2006, 2009, 2012, 2015, 2018 and 2023, Beyer said.
