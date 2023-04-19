Apple Valley High School choir students had the chance to perform at Carnegie Hall on April 9.

AVHS choral directors Joel Beyer and Reid Larsen led a group of 48, including 37 AVHS students during a trip to New York City April 6-10. During their time in New York, the group participated in several activities, in addition to performing at Carnegie Hall, including a walking tour of the Midtown area, a bus tour of Manhattan, dinner in Little Italy, a tour of Radio City Music Hall, seeing the musical “Wicked and a dinner and dancing boat cruise on the Hudson and East rivers, Beyer said.

