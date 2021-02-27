Know the Truth spoke to the students virtually at Apple Valley High School on Feb. 22, about the issues of substance use, mental health and the vaping epidemic.
Know the Truth presenter, Maleah, discussed her experiences relating to substance use and addiction, along with sharing evidence-based information on the current youth drug trends.
“Your choices today are your memories tomorrow,” Maleah said. “When I made my decision to start drinking and getting high in high school, I did not think it would lead me to today, where I look back at the person and the decisions I made, and I would be completely disturbed. We come here to share our stories because we never imagined that these consequences would happen to us.”
Know the Truth Prevention Program conducts evidence-based presentations to more than 60,000 middle and high schoolers across the state of Minnesota to educate them on the dangers of substance use. The presentation curriculum addresses the main misconceptions that students have about substances, and the program works to fill the education gaps; providing them with the truth about what these substances can truly do, even if they don’t seem like “that big of a deal” to the students.
“What makes us unique, is that our team is made up of a group of young individuals who have struggled with substance use, and are now in recovery,” Mika Nervick, prevention program coordinator said. “By sharing their personal experiences, we hope that their vulnerability will give the students permission to share their own struggles, and relate on a deeper level.”
After the presentation, Know the Truth surveys the students to continually gather information on the current drug trends among youth in Minnesota. During the 2020-2021 school year, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge found that 34 percent of high school students reported using a substance, and 49 percent of students reported that school was their number one place for receiving information on drugs and alcohol, which shows that prevention education efforts in the schools are working and more important than ever. After hearing the presentation, 74 percent of students say they will quit using or use less.
The students receive a resource guide and the phone number to the Know the Truth anonymous text-hotline to encourage them to reach out with additional questions or support. Students can text the number 612-440-3967, 24/7 to speak to a Know the Truth team member.
This story was submitted by Know the Truth, a substance-use prevention program of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.
