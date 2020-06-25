The Apple Valley High School speech and debate program had three finalists in the National Speech & Debate Tournament that was moved to an online format due to COVID-19.

Jonah Johnson and Jessica Connors are the national champions for dramatic duo interpretation. Sema’j Lee is a national champion for dramatic interpretation. These students were coached by Daniel Hodges.

Ceceilia Voss placed third in the national final round of informative speaking, said Tzitel Voss, speech and debate team coach.

“The national tournament was held online last week. Students submitted their recorded speeches and were judged in Zoom rooms throughout the week,” Tzitel Voss said. “The final rounds were livestreamed on Saturday, June 20.”

