Visitation School senior, Maggie Wussow, of Apple Valley, was recently awarded the Donaldson STEM Award for Asian Americans in Science through the Science Museum of Minnesota.
Nominated by mentor Jon Stratis, Wussow is a member of the Visitation Robettes team. Donaldson STEM Awards are given annually and awarded to one student in each of the African American, Latino, Native American and Asian heritage categories for their work and interest in science, technology, engineering and/or math (STEM). Wussow will be recognized at an award ceremony Feb. 8 during the Science Fusion: Asian Americans in Science event at the Science Museum of Minnesota.
Decisions are based on each nominee’s leadership in the classroom and community, demonstration of interest in STEM, persistence in overcoming challenges through work and by example, STEM goals, academic achievement and extracurricular involvement. Winners receive a $500 award, a one-year membership to the Science Museum of Minnesota and recognition on their web page, along with the opportunity to meet with Donaldson Company scientists.
Wussow has been a member of the Visitation Robettes team for four years and has been involved in First Robotics Competition for nine years.
“It’s nice to be recognized as an Asian-American. Recognizing students for STEM and their heritage is really cool,” she said.
She has a passion for programming and her participation in robotics has inspired her to pursue a STEM career and promote women in male-dominated STEM fields. In addition to her robotics achievements, Wussow is a National Merit semifinalist, is violin section leader of the Visitation orchestra, and a member of the tennis team. She participates in CAAM Chinese Dance Theater, serves as a peer tutor, and is an active community volunteer. She also studies and writes poetry. After high school, she intends to pursue a career in engineering.
Visitation School in Mendota Heights, an independent Catholic school founded in 1873, educates boys and girls from pre-K through fifth grade and girls in grades six through 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.