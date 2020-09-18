The World Food Prize Foundation selected Apple Valley resident and University of Minnesota-Twin Cities student Sanjana Molleti, along with 12 others for its Borlaug-Ruan International Internship.
For the first time in the program’s 22-year history, the foundation created virtual internships for these students this past summer.
As a 2020 Borlaug-Ruan International Intern, Molleti has interacted online with scientists from the International Potato Center office in Uganda. Molleti is conducting research with an experienced mentor on improving nutrition by adding sweet potato to traditional recipes.
Since 1998, the World Food Prize Foundation has sponsored 358 students on eight-week, all expenses-paid research internships to work on food security issues and nutritional problems in developing regions of Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Given the global pandemic, the foundation changed course this year to create online learning, while still providing internships for these hunger fighters. “Through my internship, I have had the opportunity to collaborate with world renowned experts in agriculture, economics, and nutrition,” said Molleti. “I also learned from and with youth from the country of Uganda. I am thrilled to have built international relationships, improved my research capabilities, and better understand how agriculture and nutrition can work hand in hand to fight world hunger. As an aspiring medical student, I am building my understanding of health to include a whole body and global perspective.”
To qualify for the Borlaug-Ruan International Internship, Molleti attended the three-day World Food Prize Global Youth Institute, which occurs each October. As a Global Youth Institute participant, Molleti presented a research paper and had the opportunity to interact with World Food Prize Laureates and renowned experts to discuss issues relating to food security throughout the world.
