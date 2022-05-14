edu av bradley scholarship web.jpg

Logan Bradley

Logan Bradley, of Apple Valley, is one of 20 scholars nationally who will be honored with a 2022 Dream Award scholarship at a dinner and award ceremony in Washington, D.C. on June 16. The Dream Award is Scholarship America’s renewable scholarship program for students with financial need, who have overcome significant barriers to make it to college.

Since the Dream Award began in 2014, more than $3.2 million in scholarships have been awarded to 150 students.

School was always a struggle for Bradley, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at age 3. Emotional and social anxiety issues led him to miss a year of middle school, and he began high school in home instruction before transitioning back to the classroom.

Despite these obstacles, along with a difficult financial situation compounded by COVID and his mother’s disability, he remained committed to college. He earned a psychology transfer pathway degree at Inver Hills Community College.

With help from the Dream Award, he is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in psychology at Augsburg University, using his experience as president of the local (IHCC) Alpha Omicron Beta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, an international college honor society.

The hardships that Dream Award scholars have overcome include personal and family illnesses, poverty, neglect, learning disabilities and homelessness. Seventy percent of recipients are the first in their families to attend college; 80 percent have contributed financially to their families’ income; and nearly one-third have served as caregivers while enrolled as students.

For two years, the Dreams to Success event to honor Dream Award students has been virtual, due to the pandemic. This year, the event returns to an in-person dinner, scholar stories and fundraiser.

Tags

Load comments