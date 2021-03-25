Danielle Dobler, of Apple Valley, competed in Bloomington on March 12 and was selected by a panel of judges to represent the Midwest in a national competition for the title “America’s Little Miss Midwest Princess,” according to the America’s Little Miss Organization.
America’s Little Miss Organization is a “non-glitz” pageant that encourages young ladies to showcase their personalities from within.
In June 2021, Danielle will join other delegates from across America in Orlando, Florida, to compete in the national competition. Delegates participate in on-stage questions and introduction, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.
The winner of the America’s Little Miss National competition will receive many prizes, including many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson.
