While members of the Apple Valley Seniors group hopes their “home” will be opening soon, people can still stay connected with Apple Valley seniors friends through a new Facebook group.

Log onto Facebook and search for “AVS Apple Valley Seniors” or use this address: https://www.facebook.com/groups/83089606077264

This is a private group, open only to AVS Members. Be sure to hit “Join” (not “Like”) and answer the three qualification questions.

