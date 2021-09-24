Apple Valley seniors

Reservations are no longer necessary. However, please sign in for each activity on table in lobby. Some programs are still meeting on Zoom through the summer. Events with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Please call the AVSC at 952-953-2345 with any questions.

Monday, Sept. 27 – 9:30 a.m. Intermediate Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Executive Meeting; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Stitchers; 1 p.m. Safe Driving Event; 1:30 p.m. Velvet Tones

Tuesday, Sept. 28 – 9:30 a.m. Seniors on Bikes; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Hand and Foot cards 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.

Wednesday, Sept. 29 – 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling;; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11:15 a.m. Yoga – Intermediate; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. & 5 p.m. Xa Lite/ Xa Beat

Thursday, Sept. 30 - 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Int. Line Dance; 11 a.m. Downsizing & Moving^; noon Pool; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 12:30 p.m. Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat

Friday, Oct. 1 – 8:30 a.m. Men’s Breakfast; 9 a.m. Women’s Breakfast; 9:30 a.m. Fun Folks on Spokes; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 1 a.m. Ladies Pool; 12:30 Bingo*

Bowling

Wednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $1.60 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee.”

Metro Dining Club sale

Apple Valley Seniors annual Metro Dining Club Card sale: This is the seniors’ only fundraiser for the year. The cards will be on sale from Sept. 27 through the end of October, Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost: $25.00 per box at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road.

