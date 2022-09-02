Apple Valley seniors for the week of Sept. 2 Sep 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, Sept. 5 – Closed Labor DayTuesday, Sept. 6 – 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters (until 2 p.m.); 9:30 a.m. Blood Pressure Ck.; 10 a.m. General Meeting; 11 a.m. SR Meeting; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis, 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p,m, Hand and Foot; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^Wednesday, Sept. 7 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 a.m. Yoga Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 am. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Drum Fit; 11 a.m. Tai Chi #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 1 p.m. Gather Around Music Jam; 1:30 p.m. E&S Committee Meeting; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, Sept. 8 – No activities today. Join us between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. for the Annual Senior ExpoFriday, Sept. 9 – 9 p.m. Driver Improve. 4 hour ^; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies PoolBowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Pool Bowling Card Games Apple Valley Bogart's Entertainment Center Senior Center Senior News Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Owners break ground on Apple Valley Mexican restaurant, market Veteran defense fuels Tigers’ optimism for 2022 Man in jail after long standoff, arrest in Eagan Burnsville woman faces off with black bear Lakeville woman injured after being struck by vehicle E-editions Dakota County Tribune 13 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 13 hrs ago 0
