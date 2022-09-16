Apple Valley seniors for the week of Sept. 16 Sep 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Apple Valley seniorsEvents with a * require AVS membership. Events with a ^ require pre-registration. Events with a # require Advanced Registration and payment.Monday, Sept. 19 - 9:30 a.m. Inter. Line Dance; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Bridge; 1 p.m. Square Dancing; 1 p.m. Stitchers *Deadline for mosaic seed art*Tuesday, Sept. 20 – 9:15 a.m. Mystery Lunch#; 9:30 a.m. Painters; 9:30 a.m. Quilters; noon Pool; noon Cribbage; 12:30 p.m. Pinochle; 1 p.m. Table Tennis;1 p.m. Hand and Foot Cards; 1 p.m. Painters; 1 p.m. SLN Zoom Pres.^; 1 p.m. Landmark Tours Travel ShowWednesday, Sept. 21 – 9 a.m. Donated Bread*; 9:30 Yoga–Intermediate #; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling; 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Tai Chai #; noon Pool; 12:30 p.m. Mah Jong, 1 p.m. Nonfiction Book Club; 1 p.m. Dominoes; 4 p.m. Xa Beat #Thursday, Sept. 22 – 9 a.m. Beg. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Knitters & Crochet; 10 a.m. Inter Line Dance; noon Pool; noon Ice Cream Treat; 12:30 Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Table Tennis; 1 p.m. 500; 1 p.m. Color & Chat; 1 p.m. HardangerFriday, Sept.23 – 10 a.m. Morning Stretch; 11 a.m. Ladies Pool, 1:00 Friday Flick* (Runaway Jury)BowlingWednesday: Men’s bowling, noon; Friday: Men’s and Women’s Bowling, noon, at Bogart’s Entertainment Center. Cost is $2.13 per game and $1.50 for “bottomless” cup of coffee. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Apple Valley Seniors Senior News Cards Senior Center Bogart's Entertainment Center Square Dancing Quilting Bowling Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Family, friends mourn loss of Jennifer Johnson of Lakeville Former Eagan pastor charged with criminal sexual conduct Rosemount council member resigns: Tammy Block cites concerns about city’s handling of altercation at her home Lakeville woman dies after motorcycle crash in Edina Burnsville Festival & Fire Muster schedule 2022 E-editions Dakota County Tribune 14 hrs ago 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek 14 hrs ago 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek 14 hrs ago 0
